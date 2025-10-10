Ajaz Khan gets bail in Beniwal family defamation case
Ajaz Khan, the Bollywood actor, just got anticipatory bail from the Delhi High Court after being accused of making sexually explicit remarks about YouTuber Harsh Beniwal's mother and sister.
The judge made it clear: free speech is important, but "when the speech crosses the line into insult, humiliation or incitement, it collides with the right to dignity."
What led to the case
The case started when Beniwal's mother complained that Khan posted a reaction video with vulgar and threatening remarks after a parody video by Beniwal.
Khan said his video was just a response and that he took it down.
Since his phone is already with Mumbai Police, the court didn't see a need for further custody.
Court's advice to influencers, other important points
Khan has to post a ₹30,000 bond, surrender his passport, and can't leave India without permission.
The court also reminded everyone—especially influencers—to use social media responsibly and said arrests shouldn't happen unless really necessary.