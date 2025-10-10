Karan reacts to blacklash amid his profitability comments for 'Homebound'

Filmmaker Karan Johar has clarified his recent comments about the profitability of his film Homebound . Speaking on the Game Changers podcast, he said , "I made Homebound now, but I am not sure if I can take that decision again in the future." "Of course, it will pain me, but we need to show profitability." His comments led to a backlash, with many pointing out that Dharma Productions 's other release, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, got more screens than Homebound.

Clarification Johar's statement on Instagram Johar took to Instagram Stories on Friday evening to clarify his comments. He said, "I humbly request my friends and members in the media to not misconstrue or misquote my comments on our film Homebound... it was an academic chat on the business of our movies." "I am and will always be exceptionally proud of Homebound..." "It will always shine in our repertoire of films as one of our finest and most sensitively performed and directed films."

Global reach He also spoke about the film's performance In his statement, Johar also stressed the global reach of Homebound. He said, "We are actively working toward making our film get a large audience and presence on a global stage and are thrilled with the day-on-day increase in domestic footfalls as well." The film, directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, stars Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor. It was released on September 26 to critical acclaim and is now in its third week in theaters.