Janhvi, Ishaan, Vishal's 'Homebound' witnesses significant surge in audience demand

Neeraj Ghaywan 's Homebound, starring Ishaan Khatter , Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor , is witnessing a significant surge in audience demand. After a slow start with an initial release on 200-225 screens nationwide, the film has reportedly been allotted more screens. The movie follows two childhood friends and their emotional journey through changing times.

Box office boost 'Homebound' gets an extended run In its third week, Homebound has reportedly expanded significantly in both screens and showtimes. Several theaters across key cities recorded houseful shows over the weekend. Multiplex chains in Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, and Bengaluru have extended the film's run by adding extra shows to cater to the rising demand. Single-screen theaters in smaller cities are also witnessing full-house bookings for evening and weekend slots.

Strategic rollout Strategic move by Dharma Productions and distributors The expansion of Homebound's screen count seems to be a strategic move by Dharma Productions and distributors. They are reportedly riding the wave of the film's organic growth instead of opting for a massive initial release. This platform-style rollout is helping Homebound gain momentum week after week despite facing competition from new releases. The film's emotional storytelling and grounded performances have resonated with audiences, leading to increased word-of-mouth recommendations.