Zubeen Garg's friend accuses his manager of financial mismanagement

The late Assamese singer Zubeen Garg 's manager, Sidharth Sarma , is facing serious allegations of financial mismanagement. According to News18, one of Garg's longtime associates, singer Satabdi Bora, has accused Sarma of failing to fulfill his professional duties and not being able to account for a large part of the singer's earnings.

Allegations 'Zubeen Da came to our room upset...' Bora claimed that Garg was stressed over his financial situation during the recent Bihu season, despite earning a lot from stage shows and music projects. "During one of our tours, Zubeen Da came to our room upset, saying he had broken his phone." "Later, he told us there wasn't much money left in his bank accounts, and his manager couldn't explain where it had gone," she alleged.

Suspicion Bora questions why Garg struggled for funds Bora estimated that Garg earned nearly ₹2 crore solely from his Bihu performances, excluding income from albums, films, and other ventures. She questioned, "If he earned so much, why did he have to struggle for funds? Why couldn't he arrange ₹5 crore to buy a property?" Bora further alleged that Sarma may have used Garg's money for personal gain through money-lending activities.

Additional allegations Close friend raises concerns over negligence in death Meanwhile, Garg's close friend Bankim Roy Medhi has also raised concerns over possible negligence in the singer's death. He claimed that Garg's manager and local residents failed to fulfill their duties. "I don't know what the law will say, but based on the video and audio I saw, it appears to be a case of negligence." Medhi stressed that they had always taken care of Garg during their international tours, but were unable to do so this time.