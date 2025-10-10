Box office: 'Kantara 2' leaves 'Saiyaara' behind, crosses ₹300cr

"Kantara 2" found fans everywhere: Kannada viewers added ₹106.6cr, while Telugu and Tamil audiences chipped in another ₹63.4cr and ₹31.25cr. The movie kicked off strong with an opening day of ₹18.5cr and kept up steady earnings even against tough competition in the Hindi market.

What's next for the film?

With over ₹100cr made in both Hindi and Kannada versions in its first week and a cast featuring Gulshan Devaiah and Rakimini Vasanth, "Kantara 2" is well on its way to possibly hitting that massive ₹500cr mark—and has already set up buzz for a third film in the series!