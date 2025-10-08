Zubeen Garg's cousin, APS officer, arrested in singer's death case
What's the story
In a major development in the investigation into the mysterious death of popular Assamese singer Zubeen Garg in Singapore, his cousin and Assam Police Service (APS) officer Sandipan Garg has been arrested. Sandipan was reportedly with Garg at the time of his death. He was taken into custody after several rounds of questioning by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).
Investigation details
Sandipan will be produced before CJM court today
Sandipan was earlier interrogated along with several of Garg's close associates. His arrest is seen as a significant step forward in the ongoing investigation into the untimely death of the singer. Sandipan will be produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Court on Wednesday. The sudden demise of Zubeen in Singapore has left his fans and followers in Assam and the Northeast region, where he was a cultural icon, in shock.
Details
What allegedly happened?
Garg allegedly tragically died while swimming in Singapore. The organizers of the North East India Festival, where he was slated to perform, had confirmed the news. A festival publicity official had told The Indian Express on September 19 afternoon, "We have heard that he had gone for scuba diving and began experiencing breathing complications."