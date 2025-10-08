Zubeen Garg's cousin, APS officer, arrested in singer's death case

Investigation details

Sandipan will be produced before CJM court today

Sandipan was earlier interrogated along with several of Garg's close associates. His arrest is seen as a significant step forward in the ongoing investigation into the untimely death of the singer. Sandipan will be produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Court on Wednesday. The sudden demise of Zubeen in Singapore has left his fans and followers in Assam and the Northeast region, where he was a cultural icon, in shock.