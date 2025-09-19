Assamese singer Zubeen Garg (52) dies in scuba diving accident

Renowned Assamese singer and cultural icon Zubeen Garg (52) has passed away in a tragic scuba diving accident in Singapore . The news was confirmed by the organizers of the North East India Festival, where he was scheduled to perform. "We have heard that he had gone for scuba diving and began experiencing breathing complications," a publicity official with the festival told The Indian Express. On Friday afternoon, Assam Cabinet Minister Ashok Singhal confirmed the news, too.

Twitter Post Read Singhal's tweet here Deeply saddened by the untimely demise of our beloved Zubeen Garg.



Assam has lost not just a voice, but a heartbeat. Zubeen da was more than a singer, he was the pride of Assam and the nation, whose songs carried our culture, our emotions, and our spirit to every corner of the… — Ashok Singhal (@TheAshokSinghal) September 19, 2025

Medical intervention He fell into the sea and was taken to ICU The official further revealed that Garg was rushed to a hospital by members of the Assam Association Singapore, who were with him at the time of the incident. "He was admitted to the ICU. He passed away there," they added. According to North East News, the singer was involved in some scuba diving activity when he fell into the sea. No official statement has been released yet.

Cultural ambassador Cultural Brand Ambassador for Northeast India Festival Garg was in Singapore as a Cultural Brand Ambassador for the North East India Festival, organized by the High Commission of India. The festival celebrates the rich culture and heritage of Northeast India and Garg's participation was a testament to his status as one of Assam's most influential musical artists. He was set to perform later today. Garg had also achieved success in Bollywood with his powerful voice.

Condolences Assam CM mourns loss of state's 'favorite son' Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to X to mourn Garg's untimely demise. He wrote, "Today Assam lost one of its favorite sons. I am in a loss of words to describe what Zubeen meant for Assam." "He has gone too early, this was not an age to go," he added. Former Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora also expressed his shock over Garg's passing on X.