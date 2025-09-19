Anshuman Jha's directorial debut 'Lord Curzon Ki...' gets release date

The much-anticipated black comedy thriller, Lord Curzon Ki Haveli, will be released in Indian theaters on October 10, reported The Hollywood Reporter India. This film marks actor-producer Anshuman Jha 's directorial debut and features an ensemble cast including Arjun Mathur, Rasika Dugal , Tanmay Dhanania, and Paresh Pahuja. The movie was shot entirely in the UK with a single lens to create a classic Hitchcock-style, suspenseful atmosphere.

Film's theme Film explores identity questions on a mysterious night The film delves into questions of identity on a mysterious night. It combines humor, suspense, and sharp commentary on identity. The story revolves around a mysterious evening and is described as a chamber drama with an international flavor. Despite being ready for over six months, the film faced delays in India due to censorship issues before finally getting a release date.

International acclaim 'Lord Curzon Ki Haveli' screened at international film festivals The film, produced by Golden Ratio Films and First Ray Films and presented by MAX Marketing Limited, has already been screened internationally. It premiered at the Melbourne International Film Festival and went on to be showcased at other global festivals where it was well-received. The movie's unique title, narrative style, and star-studded cast make it one of the most unconventional theatrical releases this year.