Anshuman Jha announces 6 films on production banner's 10th anniversary

Actor-filmmaker Anshuman Jha is celebrating the 10th anniversary of his production banner, First Ray Films. To commemorate this milestone, he has announced six new films that will be released in the next year. The upcoming slate includes a mix of theatrical releases and new productions. Three of these films are slated for theatrical release in the next six months, including Jha's directorial debut Lord Curzon Ki Haveli, Harish Vyas's Hari Ka Om, and Lakadbaggha 2.

New projects 'Bajrangi' to release in 2026 The production house will also release three new films in 2026. One of them is Bajrangi, directed by Parth Saurabh and set in Bihar. Another project, Ovi & The Monk, directed by Jasraj Padhaye, follows a boy's journey across the Himalayas to reunite a stranded dog with its owner. The third project is an untitled genre feature set in Mumbai at the turn of the millennium.

Milestone 'Films don't fail, budgets fail': Jha Reflecting on the 10-year journey, Jha said, "I have always believed that films don't fail, budgets fail. For us to have survived for over a decade is a testament to the audiences who are willing to embrace stories that are fresh, disruptive, and honest." He added that he hopes to create an ecosystem with his production house that survives beyond him and "focuses on creating honest cinema" in collaboration with global talent.