Next Article
Malaika Arora adds new Range Rover to her garage
Entertainment
Malaika Arora just upgraded her garage with a stunning new Range Rover Autobiography, priced at around ₹3 crore.
She was seen at a Mumbai showroom, signing the papers and checking out her sleek dark gray SUV, as seen in widely shared photos and videos online.
She clearly has an eye for standout luxury.
SUV's features and performance
This Range Rover isn't just about looks—it packs serious features like a 13.2-inch Pivi Pro touchscreen, 24-way adjustable heated and cooled seats, and a digital instrument cluster.
Under the hood, there's a powerful 3.0-liter turbocharged engine that hits 0-100km/h in just 5.9 seconds.
Plus, you get wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay and an epic Meridian sound system for those road trip playlists.