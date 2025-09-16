Malaika Arora adds new Range Rover to her garage Entertainment Sep 16, 2025

Malaika Arora just upgraded her garage with a stunning new Range Rover Autobiography, priced at around ₹3 crore.

She was seen at a Mumbai showroom, signing the papers and checking out her sleek dark gray SUV, as seen in widely shared photos and videos online.

She clearly has an eye for standout luxury.