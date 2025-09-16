Actor Nafisa Ali resumes chemotherapy after doctors rule out surgery
What's the story
Veteran actor and former beauty queen Nafisa Ali Sodhi has announced that she will be resuming chemotherapy as doctors have ruled out surgery for her cancer treatment. The actor, who was diagnosed with Stage 3 peritoneal and ovarian cancer in 2018, shared this emotional update on Instagram on Tuesday morning. Despite the challenging news, she expressed her love for life in her post.
Emotional post
Ali shared this quote on family in her post
In her Instagram post, Ali shared a screenshot of a quote that spoke about the importance of family. The quote read, "One day my children asked, 'Who will we turn to when you're gone?'" "I told them, 'Turn to each other. That is my greatest gift-siblings who share the same love and memories.'" She captioned the post: "A new chapter in my journey from today. I had my PET scan yesterday... so back to chemotherapy as surgery is not possible."
Career highlights
Ali's inspiring journey
Beyond acting, Ali has led an inspiring life. She was India's national swimming champion from 1972 to 1974 and was later crowned Eve's Weekly Miss India in 1976. Ali began her acting career in 1979 with Shyam Benegal's Junoon alongside Shashi Kapoor and went on to feature in films like Major Saab, Bewafaa, Life In A... Metro, Guzaarish, and Yamla Pagla Deewana.
Recent projects
Her career and personal life
Ali was last seen in Sooraj Barjatya's 2022 film Uunchai, which starred Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Anupam Kher, Parineeti Chopra, Neena Gupta, Sarika, and Danny Denzongpa. She has also worked in regional cinema with the Malayalam movie Big B opposite Mammootty. On the personal front, she is married to Arjuna Award-winning polo player Colonel Ravinder Singh Sodhi and they have three children together - Armana, Pia, and Ajit.