Actor Nafisa Ali resumes chemotherapy after doctors rule out surgery

Veteran actor and former beauty queen Nafisa Ali Sodhi has announced that she will be resuming chemotherapy as doctors have ruled out surgery for her cancer treatment . The actor, who was diagnosed with Stage 3 peritoneal and ovarian cancer in 2018, shared this emotional update on Instagram on Tuesday morning. Despite the challenging news, she expressed her love for life in her post.

Emotional post Ali shared this quote on family in her post In her Instagram post, Ali shared a screenshot of a quote that spoke about the importance of family. The quote read, "One day my children asked, 'Who will we turn to when you're gone?'" "I told them, 'Turn to each other. That is my greatest gift-siblings who share the same love and memories.'" She captioned the post: "A new chapter in my journey from today. I had my PET scan yesterday... so back to chemotherapy as surgery is not possible."

Career highlights Ali's inspiring journey Beyond acting, Ali has led an inspiring life. She was India's national swimming champion from 1972 to 1974 and was later crowned Eve's Weekly Miss India in 1976. Ali began her acting career in 1979 with Shyam Benegal's Junoon alongside Shashi Kapoor and went on to feature in films like Major Saab, Bewafaa, Life In A... Metro, Guzaarish, and Yamla Pagla Deewana.