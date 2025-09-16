'Saiyaara' star Aneet Padda bags role in courtroom drama 'Nyaya'
Aneet Padda, who made her lead role debut with the hit film Saiyaara, is reportedly set to star in a new courtroom drama titled Nyaya. The venture will also feature Fatima Sana Shaikh and Arjun Mathur. According to a report by Bollywood Bubble, Padda will play a young survivor who stands up against a powerful godman in this intense legal battle.
A source told the portal, "Aneet Padda will be seen playing a victim, who takes a brave stand against a powerful (Godman) spiritual leader who has misbehaved with her." "The story follows an intense courtroom drama that will fight for justice for women. Her character is central to the story and brings emotional depth to the narrative." It will be directed by Karan Kapadia and Nitya Mehra.
Padda made her film debut with Saiyaara, which was released in theaters on July 18 and is now streaming on Netflix. The film tells the story of Vaani (Padda), who is heartbroken when her boyfriend Mahesh leaves her just moments before their court wedding. Six months later, she decides to move on with her life and starts working as a journalist at a new office where she meets Krish (Ahaan Panday).