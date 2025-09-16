'Saiyaara' star Aneet Padda bags role in courtroom drama 'Nyaya'

A source told the portal, "Aneet Padda will be seen playing a victim, who takes a brave stand against a powerful (Godman) spiritual leader who has misbehaved with her." "The story follows an intense courtroom drama that will fight for justice for women. Her character is central to the story and brings emotional depth to the narrative." It will be directed by Karan Kapadia and Nitya Mehra.

Debut film

More about her debut film

Padda made her film debut with Saiyaara, which was released in theaters on July 18 and is now streaming on Netflix. The film tells the story of Vaani (Padda), who is heartbroken when her boyfriend Mahesh leaves her just moments before their court wedding. Six months later, she decides to move on with her life and starts working as a journalist at a new office where she meets Krish (Ahaan Panday).