'Chingam,' 'The Divine Hustle' to premiere at Chicago South Asian Fest
Entertainment
Chingam and The Divine Hustle are making their world premieres at the 2025 Chicago South Asian Film Festival, held in late September in downtown Chicago.
Chingam, directed by Abhay Sharma, screens on September 19, while Sonali Rajkumar Devnani's The Divine Hustle follows on September 21.
Plotlines of the 2 films
The Divine Hustle takes you to Varanasi during the Kumbh Mela, following kids and a young dad who dress up as gods to survive tough times—mixing faith with real-life hustle.
Chingam is all about two ex-lovers reuniting in Himachal Pradesh, digging into old feelings and dreams that never quite happened.