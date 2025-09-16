Next Article
'Scene Kya Hai': New podcast features Avneet-Shantanu
Entertainment
Reliance Entertainment just launched Scene Kya Hai, a new podcast all about filmmaking.
The debut episode features Avneet Kaur and Shantanu Maheshwari chatting about their journeys in the industry.
Directed by Aakanksha Chitkara and hosted by comedian Gautam Ahuja, the show is designed to give aspiring filmmakers some real inspiration and behind-the-scenes stories.
Podcast to include directors, cinematographers, and actors
Producer Sweta Agnihotri says future episodes will bring in voices like Mirzapur director GurmmeetSingh and SushantSingh from The Legend of Bhagat Singh, plus other actors, directors, and cinematographers.
You can catch all episodes now on Reliance Entertainment's YouTube channel—expect a mix of storytelling, film wisdom, and plenty of insights straight from the experts.