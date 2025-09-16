'Saiyaara' actor Aneet Padda to lead 'Nyaya' Entertainment Sep 16, 2025

Aneet Padda, fresh off her big break in this summer's Saiyaara, is set to star in the upcoming film Nyaya.

Directed by Nitya Mehra and featuring Fatima Sana Shaikh and Arjun Mathur, Nyaya follows Padda as a young survivor who stands up to a powerful spiritual leader.

The movie dives into themes like justice, power struggles, and personal courage.