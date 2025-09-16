Next Article
'Saiyaara' actor Aneet Padda to lead 'Nyaya'
Aneet Padda, fresh off her big break in this summer's Saiyaara, is set to star in the upcoming film Nyaya.
Directed by Nitya Mehra and featuring Fatima Sana Shaikh and Arjun Mathur, Nyaya follows Padda as a young survivor who stands up to a powerful spiritual leader.
The movie dives into themes like justice, power struggles, and personal courage.
Padda's filmography so far
Padda kicked off her Bollywood journey with Salaam Venky back in 2022 and appeared in Big Girls Don't Cry in 2024.
After Saiyaara made her a household name this July, Nyaya is her next project after Saiyaara.