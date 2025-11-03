You can now update Aadhaar online: Check new rules, fees

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has introduced new rules, effective from November 1, 2025. The changes aim to simplify and streamline the process of updating Aadhaar cards for holders. Now, you can update your name, address, date of birth, mobile number, and other demographic details without visiting an Aadhaar Seva Kendra. The fee structure for updating Aadhaar details has also been revised under these new rules.

Digital convenience Online demographic updates From November 1, Aadhaar card holders can update demographic changes such as name, date of birth, mobile number, and address online. The UIDAI has launched this facility on the myAadhaar portal. The new system will cross-verify details with existing government databases like PAN or passport, reducing the need for in-person visits to Aadhaar Seva Kendra. However, biometric changes such as fingerprints/iris scan/photograph still require a visit to an Aadhaar enrollment center.

Fee changes Revised fee structure The UIDAI has introduced a new fee structure for Aadhaar updates. Under the revised rules, any change in demographic details will now cost ₹75. Biometric detail changes such as fingerprints or iris scans will cost ₹125. Online document updates remain free until June 14, 2026, but charges may apply after that date.

Child benefits Free biometric updates for children The UIDAI has also announced that children between the ages of 5 and 17 will be eligible for free biometric Aadhaar updates. This move is aimed at making sure that young cardholders don't have to pay any fees for updating their biometric data on the unique identification document. The new rules are part of UIDAI's effort to make Aadhaar more accessible and user-friendly for all Indians.