You can now update Aadhaar online: Check new rules, fees
What's the story
The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has introduced new rules, effective from November 1, 2025. The changes aim to simplify and streamline the process of updating Aadhaar cards for holders. Now, you can update your name, address, date of birth, mobile number, and other demographic details without visiting an Aadhaar Seva Kendra. The fee structure for updating Aadhaar details has also been revised under these new rules.
Digital convenience
Online demographic updates
From November 1, Aadhaar card holders can update demographic changes such as name, date of birth, mobile number, and address online. The UIDAI has launched this facility on the myAadhaar portal. The new system will cross-verify details with existing government databases like PAN or passport, reducing the need for in-person visits to Aadhaar Seva Kendra. However, biometric changes such as fingerprints/iris scan/photograph still require a visit to an Aadhaar enrollment center.
Fee changes
Revised fee structure
The UIDAI has introduced a new fee structure for Aadhaar updates. Under the revised rules, any change in demographic details will now cost ₹75. Biometric detail changes such as fingerprints or iris scans will cost ₹125. Online document updates remain free until June 14, 2026, but charges may apply after that date.
Child benefits
Free biometric updates for children
The UIDAI has also announced that children between the ages of 5 and 17 will be eligible for free biometric Aadhaar updates. This move is aimed at making sure that young cardholders don't have to pay any fees for updating their biometric data on the unique identification document. The new rules are part of UIDAI's effort to make Aadhaar more accessible and user-friendly for all Indians.
Linking requirement
Aadhaar-PAN linking mandatory
The UIDAI has also made Aadhaar-PAN linking compulsory from November 1. Aadhaar card holders must link their Aadhaar with their PAN by December 31, 2025. After this date, the PAN will be deactivated from January 1, 2026. New PAN applicants will also have to authenticate their Aadhaar during registration for a faster, paperless, and more transparent identity verification process.