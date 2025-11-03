Lenskart IPO: Retail investors subscribe to issue 3x

Established in 2008, Lenskart is now a major eyewear brand with 2,800 stores globally (most in India). They design and sell eyeglasses, sunglasses, and contact lenses—mixing tech-driven customization with physical stores to make buying glasses smoother.

Key details of the IPO

The IPO includes new shares worth ₹2,150 crore plus an offer-for-sale of about 12.76 crore shares; price band is set at ₹382-402 per share.

The issue closes November 4th; allotment is expected by November 6th and listing on NSE/BSE by November 10th.

While there are some supply chain risks (due to sourcing from China) and ongoing legal cases involving directors, investor buzz remains high thanks to Lenskart's strong market presence and growth potential.