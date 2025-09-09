UPI just had its biggest month ever
UPI just had its biggest month ever—over 20 billion transactions in August 2025, moving a massive ₹24.85 lakh crore.
That's a 21% jump in transaction value from last year, and now India is averaging more than 645 million UPI payments every single day.
PhonePe still dominates, but newer players are gaining ground
PhonePe is still on top, handling nearly half of all transactions (9.15 billion), with Google Pay close behind at 7.06 billion and Paytm in third at 1.41 billion.
But newer apps like Navi and CRED are quietly gaining ground as people look for fresh options.
UPI is now a daily habit for millions of Indians
UPI isn't just for splitting bills anymore—it's powering everything from groceries to fuel to debt payments, making digital money transfers a daily habit across India.
If you're using UPI, you're part of one of the world's fastest-growing payment revolutions!