Pine Labs IPO: Price band set at ₹210-221 per share

Pine Labs helps businesses accept digital payments and manage commerce both in India and globally. The company's revenue jumped 28.5% to ₹2,274 crore in FY25 compared to last year. In Q1 FY26 alone, it posted a net profit of ₹4.8 crore on revenue of ₹615 crore—showing steady growth.

Big investors like PayPal and Mastercard are partially exiting through this IPO.

There's also a hefty employee stock option pool of ₹1,360 crore set aside; CEO Amrish Rau holds about 23 million options himself.

The IPO is expected to list on November 14.

Like several other Indian startups lately, Pine Labs is going public at a lower valuation than its last private round—reflecting changing market vibes even as fintech stays hot.