Sensex, Nifty end flat after hitting all-time high last week
Markets took a breather on Monday after October's rally, with the Sensex and Nifty ending little changed.
Still, strong earnings from some companies kept spirits up—Mahindra & Mahindra and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles stood out as top performers.
Midcap and smallcap gain; IT, consumer goods slip
Midcap and smallcap stocks saw modest gains, while state-run banks led sector growth. On the flip side, consumer goods and IT slipped a bit.
Tata Consumer Products jumped 2.8% after beating earnings estimates, and Godrej Consumer climbed 5.5% on a positive outlook despite lower profits.
Vodafone Idea surged nearly 9.3% thanks to good news in court over its dues—investors seem hopeful about its future.
Overall, analysts are staying upbeat as solid corporate results continue to support market sentiment.