Sensex, Nifty end flat after hitting all-time high last week

Midcap and smallcap gain; IT, consumer goods slip

Midcap and smallcap stocks saw modest gains, while state-run banks led sector growth. On the flip side, consumer goods and IT slipped a bit.

Tata Consumer Products jumped 2.8% after beating earnings estimates, and Godrej Consumer climbed 5.5% on a positive outlook despite lower profits.

Vodafone Idea surged nearly 9.3% thanks to good news in court over its dues—investors seem hopeful about its future.

Overall, analysts are staying upbeat as solid corporate results continue to support market sentiment.