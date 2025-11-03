DLF to launch ₹60,000cr residential projects in next 5 years

DLF , a leading real estate developer based in Gurugram , has announced plans to launch residential projects worth ₹60,000 crore over the next five years. The company's Chief Financial Officer Badal Bagri revealed this during an analyst call. He said they are targeting 37 million square feet (msf) of projects worth ₹1.14 lakh crore in the medium term.

Project details Work on over ₹50,000cr projects has already begun Of the total planned projects, work on over ₹50,000 crore worth of projects has already begun. The remaining will be launched in the medium term. These projects are expected to come up in Gurugram, Panchkula, Mumbai and Goa. These include Arbor 2 senior living, The Dahlias phase-2, Westpark-2 (Mumbai), Hamilton and next phases of Privana, among others. An "uber-luxury villa project" will be launched in Goa in either the current or the next quarter.

Launch history DLF has launched around 7.5 msf projects so far DLF has launched around 7.5 msf projects worth ₹40,600 crore. In the first half of this fiscal year, another 5.7 msf worth ₹13,685 crore were launched. The remaining 24-msf projects worth ₹60,215 crore will be launched in the medium term. Out of these, the company plans to launch around 1-msf super-luxury category projects with a sales potential of ₹2,500 crore under its 'The Dahlias's brand name.