INR nears new low. How worried should you be?

The Indian rupee (INR) , Asia's worst-performing currency this year, is inching closer to a new low. The currency fell for the third consecutive session on Monday, closing at 88.7988 against the US dollar . This comes despite the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) 's recent interventions aimed at stabilizing the rupee by selling large amounts of dollars last month.

Despite the RBI's efforts to stabilize the rupee, the currency has struggled to maintain its gains. The central bank has been selling small amounts of dollars in recent days, preventing the rupee from breaching its record low of 88.8050 per dollar, according to the traders familiar with these transactions. However, this intervention is relatively smaller compared to last month's large dollar sales.

Sakshi Gupta, a senior economist at HDFC Bank Ltd., has said that the rupee is still under more depreciation pressure despite RBI's intervention. She said, "The short dollar story has kind of run its course." The currency remained stable in October after five consecutive months of losses, mainly due to the RBI's actions. However, it has declined by some 3.6% this year against gains of over 3% in most other emerging Asian currencies.