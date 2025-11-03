ZingHR posts ₹1 crore profit after ₹7 crore loss
ZingHR, the cloud-based HR tech company, has bounced back this year—posting a ₹1 crore profit after last year's ₹7 crore loss.
Their revenue jumped 21%, hitting ₹150 crore, showing that their business is picking up serious momentum.
Subscription software drives revenue growth
Most of this boost comes from ZingHR's subscription software, which helps companies hire and manage talent across industries like BFSI, retail, and IT.
Even though expenses went up by 13%, ZingHR became more efficient—spending just Re 1 for every rupee earned (down from ₹1.07).
Employee costs held steady at ₹80 crore, but spending on servers and legal fees rose sharply.
Rising investor confidence and asset growth
ZingHR's assets grew to ₹80 crore in FY25.
The company has raised $14 million in funding to date, with Tata Capital now owning about 36% of the company—a sign that big investors believe in ZingHR's future in the competitive HR tech space.