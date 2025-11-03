ZingHR posts ₹1 crore profit after ₹7 crore loss

Subscription software drives revenue growth

Most of this boost comes from ZingHR's subscription software, which helps companies hire and manage talent across industries like BFSI, retail, and IT.

Even though expenses went up by 13%, ZingHR became more efficient—spending just Re 1 for every rupee earned (down from ₹1.07).

Employee costs held steady at ₹80 crore, but spending on servers and legal fees rose sharply.