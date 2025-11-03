iOS 26.1 releasing today: iPhone users to get new features

Apple is expected to launch the latest version of its mobile operating system, iOS 26.1, today. The update comes after more than a month of beta testing and packs several new features and changes. Among them are customizable options for Liquid Glass, a new toggle for Lock Screen camera access, an improved alarm control in the Clock app, and song-swiping capabilities in Apple Music .

Branding changes A new look for Apple TV app Last month, Apple announced the rebranding of its streaming service from Apple TV+ to simply Apple TV. The move is part of a larger strategy to give the platform a "vibrant new identity." As part of this transition, iOS 26.1 will also see an updated app icon for the Apple TV app, making it more colorful and visually appealing.

Language expansion Expanded language support for Apple intelligence and AirPods live translation iOS 26.1 also expands the language support for Apple Intelligence and AirPods Live Translation. The former now supports Danish, Dutch, Norwegian, Portuguese (Portugal), Swedish, Turkish, Chinese (Traditional), and Vietnamese. Meanwhile, the latter works with Japanese, Korean, Italian, as well as Chinese (Traditional and Simplified) on compatible devices such as AirPods 4 with ANC, AirPods Pro 2/3.