This roof paint can keep buildings cool and collect water
Scientists at the University of Sydney and Dewpoint Innovations have come up with a clever roof paint that does double duty: it reflects 97% of sunlight to keep buildings up to 6°C cooler, and it actually pulls water from the air.
During tests, the coating collected about 390 mL of water per square meter each day for over 30% of the year—enough to help cover basic needs if used on larger roofs.
The coating reflects sunlight and collects dew
The secret is a special polyvinylidene fluoride-co-hexafluoropropene (PVDF-HFP) formula with a porous design that bounces sunlight away without fading, even in harsh sun.
Its smooth finish helps gather dew efficiently, making it handy for gardening or anywhere clean water is scarce.
Even better, Dewpoint Innovations is working on an easy-to-apply version for existing roofs—so this tech could make sustainable cooling and water collection way more accessible as climate change ramps up.