This roof paint can keep buildings cool and collect water Technology Nov 03, 2025

Scientists at the University of Sydney and Dewpoint Innovations have come up with a clever roof paint that does double duty: it reflects 97% of sunlight to keep buildings up to 6°C cooler, and it actually pulls water from the air.

During tests, the coating collected about 390 mL of water per square meter each day for over 30% of the year—enough to help cover basic needs if used on larger roofs.