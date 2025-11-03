ChatGPT Go free for a year in India
OpenAI is giving everyone in India a free year of ChatGPT Go starting November 4.
This mid-tier plan, usually ₹399/month, unlocks perks like extended access to GPT-5, more messages, daily uploads for images and files, plus extra memory—all aimed at boosting your productivity and creativity.
How to activate your free year of Go
Just log into ChatGPT and select "Try Go" during the signup window to activate your free year. Already subscribed? You'll automatically get a 12-month extension.
With India being OpenAI's second-biggest market after the US, this offer is a big step in making advanced AI tools more accessible here.
The AI race heats up in India
ChatGPT Go brings solid features but skips some Plus-only extras.
This move follows similar freebies from Google and Perplexity, showing how fierce the AI competition is getting—especially with India's large and youthful user base driving demand for smarter tools.