Diddy begins 4-year prison sentence; first photos surface

Sean "Diddy" Combs , the disgraced hip-hop mogul, was recently photographed at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey . The images were obtained by TMZ and show a bearded Combs wearing an orange beanie and a navy blue jacket while walking around. This marks the first sighting of him at Fort Dix, where he was moved last week after being sentenced to four years and two months in prison in October. He was previously held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

Transfer details Combs's transfer to Fort Dix Combs was transferred from the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn to FCI Fort Dix, a low-security federal prison in New Jersey. The move is believed to be strategic as it allows him to participate in its Residential Drug Abuse Program (RDAP) and stay close to his family. His legal team had previously requested this transfer for these reasons.

Release timeline Projected release date and ongoing appeals Combs, who was arrested in September 2024, has already served around 14 months of his 50-month sentence. His projected release date from FCI Fort Dix is May 8, 2028, according to the Bureau of Prisons. However, this timeline could change if the appeals court overturns his conviction. His legal team is currently appealing both his conviction and sentence.