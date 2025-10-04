Sean 'Diddy' Combs sentenced to over 4 years in prison

Sean "Diddy" Combs , the disgraced hip-hop mogul, has been sentenced to 50 months or four years and two months in prison. The sentence was handed down on Friday for his involvement in transporting individuals across state lines for sexual encounters. This marked the conclusion of a federal case that featured intense testimony and received widespread media coverage.

Sentence details Combs may be released in about 3 years According to AP News, since Combs has already spent a year behind bars, the 55-year-old may be released in about three years. Prosecutors had sought a sentence of over 11 years, while his lawyers argued for immediate release, claiming that his time in jail had already led to remorse and sobriety. The judge also fined Combs $500,000, the maximum allowed.

Conviction details Judge questions why Combs's actions continued for so long Combs was found guilty in July of transporting his girlfriends and male sex workers across the country for drug-fueled sexual encounters. However, he was cleared of the more serious sex trafficking and racketeering charges, which could have carried a life sentence. During sentencing, US District Judge Arun Subramanian questioned, "Why did it happen so long?" "Because you had the power and the resources to keep it going, and because you weren't caught."

Appeal plans Lawyers plan to appeal the sentence Combs's lawyers have announced their intention to appeal the sentence. Defense lawyer Marc Agnifilo told reporters that the judge acted as a "13th juror" and "second-guessed the jury's verdict." Before sentencing, Combs broke down in tears as he said that he'll carry his "disgusting, shameful" actions for the rest of his life and asked for leniency. Combs said, "I ask your honor for a chance to be a father again."