'Lost my mind': Sean Diddy Combs seeks leniency in sentencing

Sean "Diddy" Combs , the convicted rap mogul, has written to the judge overseeing his criminal trial, seeking leniency in his sentencing scheduled for Friday. In a four-page letter, he apologized for his past actions and attributed them to drug addiction. The letter was submitted just hours before his sentencing hearing at 10:00am ET (7:30 pm IST) on Friday.

Charges Combs is facing a maximum of 20 years in prison In July, Combs was convicted on two prostitution charges and could face a maximum of 20 years in prison. Prosecutors are pushing for a minimum sentence of 11 years, while Combs's lawyers are asking for his release later this month. In a letter to Judge Arun Subramanian, he expressed regret for assaulting his ex-girlfriend, singer Casandra Ventura.

Apology 'I'm sorry for that...' In the letter, Combs apologized for his actions, saying, "I literally lost my mind." He added, "I'm sorry for that and always will be. My domestic violence will always be a heavy burden that I have to forever carry." He also expressed regret to an anonymous woman who testified during the trial under the name "Jane." "I lost my way. My downfall was rooted in my selfishness. I have been humbled and broken to my core."

Transformation Claims to be sober for 1st time in 2 decades Combs, who has been in a Brooklyn jail for 13 months, wrote about his transformation. He mentioned leading a class for fellow inmates on "how I became a successful businessman" and stated that he has been sober for the first time in 25 years. Combs urged the judge to consider his seven kids and 84-year-old mother who recently underwent brain surgery. He suggested he could be an example of "what a person can achieve with a second chance."

Accusations Accusers fear retribution from Combs Meanwhile, Combs's accusers wrote to the judge, describing how he used his power to harm them. They expressed fears of retribution if he is released. Ventura wrote, "I am so scared that if he walks free, his first actions will be swift retribution toward me and others who spoke up." She believes he deserves a long sentence, saying, "He has no interest in changing or becoming better."