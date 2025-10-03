How many years can Sean 'Diddy' Combs face behind bars?

Sean "Diddy" Combs , the renowned music mogul, is set to learn his fate on Friday after being found guilty of two counts of transportation for prostitution. Each count could lead to a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. In July, he was acquitted of more serious charges, including racketeering and sex trafficking.

Legal battle Legal experts weigh in on potential sentence Combs's legal team is seeking a lighter sentence, arguing that the minimum of 11 years proposed by prosecutors would be excessive. Todd Spodek, a New York attorney and former representative of Anna Sorokin, explained the situation to the BBC, saying, "In plain terms, prosecutors want to see Diddy defined by the worst-case math while the defense wants the judge to cut through it and impose something far lighter."

Past conduct Prosecution highlights Combs's history of violence and abuse The prosecution has reminded the judge of Combs's past behavior, which included domestic abuse, violence, and drug use. They argue that he is "unrepentant." In a filing on September 29, they wrote, "The defendant tries to recast decades of abuse as simply the function of mutually toxic relationships." However, Combs's team has argued that he is a reformed man who deserves no more than 14 months in prison.

Defense argument Combs's lawyers argue he has changed for the better Combs's lawyers have described his time in jail as "life changing, productive, and a testament to his desire to return to his family and community." They argue that a longer sentence would unfairly keep him from his seven children and elderly mother. The defense has further provided testimonials from relatives and fellow inmates at the jail where Combs is detained.