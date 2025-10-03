Glen Keane's 5 Disney characters that changed animation forever

Glen Keane, a name synonymous with animation excellence, has given us some of the most memorable characters in the history of animation. His work has not only defined the industry but also touched the hearts of many across the globe. From Disney classics to modern masterpieces, Keane's artistry has brought to life characters that are timeless and beloved. Here are five iconic animated characters that showcase his unparalleled talent.

#1 Ariel from 'The Little Mermaid' Ariel, the curious and adventurous mermaid from Disney's The Little Mermaid, is one of Keane's most famous creations. The character's design and animation were groundbreaking for the time, showcasing a new level of detail and expressiveness in animated films. Ariel's journey of self-discovery and longing for adventure resonates with audiences of all ages, making her an enduring symbol of animation's potential to tell compelling stories.

#2 Beast from 'Beauty and the Beast' The Beast from Beauty and the Beast is another iconic character brought to life by Keane. The Beast's transformation from a gruff exterior to an emotionally vulnerable interior was masterfully animated by Keane. This showcased his ability to convey complex emotions through animation. This character is a testament to how animation can capture deep emotional narratives. It makes it a classic in both storytelling and artistic achievement.

#3 Tarzan from 'Tarzan' In Tarzan, Keane pushed the boundaries of animation with his dynamic portrayal of the titular character. Tarzan's fluid movements, especially during scenes where he swings through trees like a pro, were inspired by live-action reference footage of Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps. This innovative approach added a level of realism and athleticism to the animation, showcasing Keane's dedication to pushing the boundaries of animated storytelling.

#4 Pocahontas from 'Pocahontas' Pocahontas is yet another character that showcases Keane's artistry. The film's lush visuals and detailed character animations are a testament to Keane's talent. Pocahontas' strong personality and connection with nature are beautifully captured through her expressive animations, making her an unforgettable figure in Disney's lineup of heroines.