NewsBytes recommends: 'Gandhi Kannadi' on Amazon Prime Video
Gandhi Kannadi, a 2024 Tamil comedy-drama directed by Sherief, hit theaters on September 5.
Starring KPY Bala, Namita Krishnamurthy, and Balaji Sakthivel, the film follows Kathir (Bala), an event planner helping Gandhi celebrate his 60th wedding anniversary with his wife Kannamma.
It's a drama about love, hope, and loss, with both heartwarming and tragic moments, and a runtime of just over two hours.
Where to watch the movie
The movie is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video in Tamil with English subtitles—so you can catch it at home even if you missed it in theaters.
Worth a watch if you enjoy dramas
Reviews have been mixed: critics liked Sakthivel's performance as Gandhi but felt the storytelling was uneven.
If you're into heartfelt dramas, it might be worth a watch!