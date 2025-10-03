NewsBytes recommends: 'Gandhi Kannadi' on Amazon Prime Video Entertainment Oct 03, 2025

Gandhi Kannadi, a 2024 Tamil comedy-drama directed by Sherief, hit theaters on September 5.

Starring KPY Bala, Namita Krishnamurthy, and Balaji Sakthivel, the film follows Kathir (Bala), an event planner helping Gandhi celebrate his 60th wedding anniversary with his wife Kannamma.

It's a drama about love, hope, and loss, with both heartwarming and tragic moments, and a runtime of just over two hours.