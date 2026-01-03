Gill, Iyer return as India name squad for NZ ODIs 

Shubman Gill will lead India in the upcoming three-match home ODI series against New Zealand, starting on January 11. The star opener had missed India's last ODI assignment, against South Africa, due to injury issues. Meanwhile, vice-captain Shreyas Iyer has also returned for his first assignment in three months. However, his participation is subjected to fitness. Here are further details.

Batters Big names in batting department Meanwhile, the squad is also laced with talismans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Test regular Yashasvi Jaiswal has also retained his place, having scored a hundred in his last ODI. However, Ruturaj Gaikwad has been dropped despite enjoying a stellar run in List A cricket. KL Rahul will continue to be the first-choice keeper with Rishabh Pant being his back-up. Dhruv Jurel has been dropped.

Iyer Will Iyer return to action? Vice-captain Iyer has been out of action since suffering a serious injury during the third ODI against Australia in Sydney in late October. His participation is still subject to receiving medical clearance from BCCI CoE. If he fails to recover on time, Gaikwad may get another call-up. Ishan Kishan is another option who can get a go.

Bumrah Bumrah continues to be absent from ODIs With the T20 WC being just around the corner, India have rested Jasprit Bumrah for the ODI leg. The likes of Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, and Harshit Rana are the notable pacers in the team. Siraj has made a comeback to the ODI squad after over a year. In the all-round department, the selectors have gone with Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, and Washington Sundar.

Pandya Here's why Pandya is absent One of the most notable absentees is Hardik Pandya, who has not been deemed fit to bowl his full quota of 10 overs by the CoE. The selectors hence did not want to take a risk ahead of the T20 WC. Meanwhile, Kuldeep Yadav is the only specialist spinner is the team as all-rounders Jadeja and Sundar will assist him.