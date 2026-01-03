Honey Singh reunites with Jazzy B for new project

Renowned rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh (real name Hirdesh Singh) has announced a new collaboration with Punjabi singer Jazzy B (Jaswinder Singh Bains). The duo had previously worked together on the popular track This Party Getting Hot in 2012. Taking to Instagram , Singh shared a photo of himself and Jazzy in a recording studio and promised that their upcoming project would be "hotter than before" in 2026.

Career highlights Singh's rise to fame and musical journey Singh first gained recognition in the music industry with his Punjabi album International Villager in 2011. The album's song Gabru, featuring J-Star, topped Asian music charts, including the official BBC Asian charts. His collaborations with artists like Diljit Dosanjh on Lak 28 Kudi further solidified his status. He also made a mark by singing his first Hindi song in Mastan and gained immense popularity on YouTube with Brown Rang and High Heels.

Recent achievements Singh's continued success and documentary release After the success of Brown Rang, Singh released Angreji Beat with Gippy Grewal. In 2024, he released his album Glory, which had 18 songs including Millionaire, Rap God and Jatt Mehkma. A documentary titled Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous was also released on Netflix in December 2024.

Artist's path Jazzy's journey to stardom and collaborations Jazzy first became famous with his music video Surma. He is best known for his track Dil Luteya with Apache Indian from the album Romeo. In 2008, actor Esha Gupta appeared in his song Glassy from the album Rambo. He also sang a song named Fukraa for Emraan Hashmi's movie Rush in 2012 and Jugni for Jimmy Shergill-Irrfan Khan-Soha Ali Khan starrer Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster Returns in 2013.