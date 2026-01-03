Honey Singh reunites with Jazzy B for new project
What's the story
Renowned rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh (real name Hirdesh Singh) has announced a new collaboration with Punjabi singer Jazzy B (Jaswinder Singh Bains). The duo had previously worked together on the popular track This Party Getting Hot in 2012. Taking to Instagram, Singh shared a photo of himself and Jazzy in a recording studio and promised that their upcoming project would be "hotter than before" in 2026.
Career highlights
Singh's rise to fame and musical journey
Singh first gained recognition in the music industry with his Punjabi album International Villager in 2011. The album's song Gabru, featuring J-Star, topped Asian music charts, including the official BBC Asian charts. His collaborations with artists like Diljit Dosanjh on Lak 28 Kudi further solidified his status. He also made a mark by singing his first Hindi song in Mastan and gained immense popularity on YouTube with Brown Rang and High Heels.
Recent achievements
Singh's continued success and documentary release
After the success of Brown Rang, Singh released Angreji Beat with Gippy Grewal. In 2024, he released his album Glory, which had 18 songs including Millionaire, Rap God and Jatt Mehkma. A documentary titled Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous was also released on Netflix in December 2024.
Artist's path
Jazzy's journey to stardom and collaborations
Jazzy first became famous with his music video Surma. He is best known for his track Dil Luteya with Apache Indian from the album Romeo. In 2008, actor Esha Gupta appeared in his song Glassy from the album Rambo. He also sang a song named Fukraa for Emraan Hashmi's movie Rush in 2012 and Jugni for Jimmy Shergill-Irrfan Khan-Soha Ali Khan starrer Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster Returns in 2013.
Global impact
Jazzy's international collaborations and recent achievements
In 2014, Surveen Chawla appeared in his duet song Mitran De Boot. In 2015, he collaborated with Snoop Dogg for Most Wanted, featured on MTV India. His old song Sat Rangey was used in the background of the Hollywood movie Deadpool in 2016. In 2024, he featured on AP Dhillon's song 315 from the album The Brownprint and performed at the Juno Awards of 2025, where his song Coolin was nominated as South Asian Music Recording of the Year.