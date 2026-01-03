LOADING...
Reality show 'The 50' to premiere on February 1

By Isha Sharma
Jan 03, 2026
04:58 pm
Filmmaker-choreographer and YouTuber Farah Khan recently featured in an interesting teaser for her upcoming reality show, The 50. In a statement to IANS, she said that the show will break the monotony of Indian reality shows. "Reality shows in India have followed a certain pattern for years, and finally The 50 is coming in to shake that up," she said. The show will premiere on February 1 on JioHotstar and Colors.

Take a look at the teaser here

'The 50' is intense, unpredictable, and a wild ride

Khan added that the scale of The 50 is large. "The scale is massive, the number of people is unprecedented, and the constant pressure leaves no room for comfort." "That's exactly what makes it exciting...it's intense, unpredictable, and a wild ride from start to finish. Comfort zone jaisi cheez yahaan exist hi nahi karti." The 50 is a global reality franchise that has been adapted in various countries. The Indian version is produced by Banijay Asia.

Khan's journey in reality shows

Khan has been a part of several reality shows, including Bigg Boss, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Indian Idol, India's Got Talent, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi - Made in India and Celebrity Masterchef. She is known for her candid opinions and unfiltered reactions. Meanwhile, Orry, Shweta Tiwari, Nikki Tamboli, Ankita Lokhande, Kusha Kapila, and Tanya Mittal, among others, are expected to feature on The 50.