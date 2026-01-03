Reality show 'The 50' to premiere on February 1

By Isha Sharma 04:58 pm Jan 03, 2026

Filmmaker-choreographer and YouTuber Farah Khan recently featured in an interesting teaser for her upcoming reality show, The 50. In a statement to IANS, she said that the show will break the monotony of Indian reality shows. "Reality shows in India have followed a certain pattern for years, and finally The 50 is coming in to shake that up," she said. The show will premiere on February 1 on JioHotstar and Colors.