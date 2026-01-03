Bangladesh: Hindu businessman stabbed, set on fire, dies

A Hindu businessman in Bangladesh , Khokon Chandra Das, succumbed to his injuries on Saturday morning after being attacked and set on fire by a mob on New Year's Eve. The incident occurred near Keurbhanga Bazar in Koneshwar Union of Damudya, Shariatpur district. According to local newspaper Prothom Alo, Das was returning home after closing his pharmacy shop when he was ambushed by miscreants who stabbed him with sharp weapons and doused him with petrol before setting him ablaze.

Escape attempt Das's desperate escape and subsequent hospitalization In a desperate bid to save himself, Das jumped into a nearby pond. Residents heard his cries and rushed to help, scaring off the attackers. He was first taken to Shariatpur Sadar Hospital for emergency treatment but was later referred to Dhaka's National Burn Institute as his condition worsened. Dr Shaon Bin Rahman from the institute confirmed that Das died on Saturday morning after suffering severe burns on 30% of his body.

Ongoing probe Police investigation underway, suspects identified The police are now investigating the case. Mohammad Rabiul Haque of Damudya Police Station said, "After receiving information about a terrorist attack on a businessman at Keurbhanga Bazar, we went to the scene. The names of two of the attackers have been identified. Efforts are underway to arrest them." Das's family is demanding justice, with his nephew-in-law Pranto Das stressing that no one involved should be allowed to escape.