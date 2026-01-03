Bangladesh: Hindu businessman stabbed, set on fire, dies
What's the story
A Hindu businessman in Bangladesh, Khokon Chandra Das, succumbed to his injuries on Saturday morning after being attacked and set on fire by a mob on New Year's Eve. The incident occurred near Keurbhanga Bazar in Koneshwar Union of Damudya, Shariatpur district. According to local newspaper Prothom Alo, Das was returning home after closing his pharmacy shop when he was ambushed by miscreants who stabbed him with sharp weapons and doused him with petrol before setting him ablaze.
Escape attempt
Das's desperate escape and subsequent hospitalization
In a desperate bid to save himself, Das jumped into a nearby pond. Residents heard his cries and rushed to help, scaring off the attackers. He was first taken to Shariatpur Sadar Hospital for emergency treatment but was later referred to Dhaka's National Burn Institute as his condition worsened. Dr Shaon Bin Rahman from the institute confirmed that Das died on Saturday morning after suffering severe burns on 30% of his body.
Ongoing probe
Police investigation underway, suspects identified
The police are now investigating the case. Mohammad Rabiul Haque of Damudya Police Station said, "After receiving information about a terrorist attack on a businessman at Keurbhanga Bazar, we went to the scene. The names of two of the attackers have been identified. Efforts are underway to arrest them." Das's family is demanding justice, with his nephew-in-law Pranto Das stressing that no one involved should be allowed to escape.
Rising violence
Recent violence against Hindus raises concerns
The incident has raised alarm over the rising violence against Hindus in Bangladesh. Last month, Dipu Chandra Das was killed by a mob over alleged blasphemy charges, and Amrit Mondal was lynched over extortion allegations. These incidents have sparked widespread outrage from political leaders, religious organizations, and minority groups in both Bangladesh and India.