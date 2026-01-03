Tata Punch facelift to launch on January 13: What's new

The Punch Facelift will sport a closed-off front grille, tweaked headlamp housings, and a bonnet design similar to the existing Punch EV. The DRLs will be placed under the main headlights. Other visible elements include blacked-out pillars and roof, electrically adjustable ORVMs with integrated turn indicators, a 360-degree camera module, and newly designed aero-style wheels. The rear is expected to get revised tail lamps and a redesigned bumper.

Feature enhancements

Interior features and potential ADAS integration

Inside, the updated models are likely to feature a larger touchscreen infotainment system, a new steering wheel, and a refreshed dashboard with new features and technologies. Notably, test mules have been spotted with a radar sensor embedded in the front bumper. This suggests that Tata Motors may integrate Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) into the Punch facelift. A 360-degree camera is also expected to be included in the list of features.