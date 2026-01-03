Tata Punch facelift to launch on January 13: What's new
What's the story
Tata Motors has announced the launch of its much-anticipated Punch Facelift on January 13. The refreshed SUV promises updated styling and features, aimed at bolstering its position in the compact SUV segment. The new model will continue to be powered by a 1.2-liter petrol engine, while an EV version with improved driving range is also expected.
Design overhaul
Design and interior updates
The Punch Facelift will sport a closed-off front grille, tweaked headlamp housings, and a bonnet design similar to the existing Punch EV. The DRLs will be placed under the main headlights. Other visible elements include blacked-out pillars and roof, electrically adjustable ORVMs with integrated turn indicators, a 360-degree camera module, and newly designed aero-style wheels. The rear is expected to get revised tail lamps and a redesigned bumper.
Feature enhancements
Interior features and potential ADAS integration
Inside, the updated models are likely to feature a larger touchscreen infotainment system, a new steering wheel, and a refreshed dashboard with new features and technologies. Notably, test mules have been spotted with a radar sensor embedded in the front bumper. This suggests that Tata Motors may integrate Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) into the Punch facelift. A 360-degree camera is also expected to be included in the list of features.