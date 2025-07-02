Diddy found guilty of prostitution; dodges other charges

Sean "Diddy" Combs , the infamous hip-hop mogul and Bad Boy Records founder, has been found guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. However, he has been acquitted of three other serious charges, including two counts of sex trafficking and one count of racketeering. The jury's verdict came after an intense eight-week trial with 34 witnesses against him. On Tuesday, the jury had reached verdicts for all charges except the racketeering charge.

Testimony details Casandra Ventura's testimony and evidence Combs's former girlfriend, Casandra "Cassie" Ventura, testified for four days about the alleged assaults and psychological abuse she suffered during their 11-year relationship. The jury was shown photos of her injuries and videos from their "freak-offs." A 2016 surveillance video showing Combs physically assaulting Ventura in a Los Angeles hotel room was also a key piece of evidence.

Additional testimonies Other witnesses' testimonies Other witnesses also corroborated allegations against Combs. An anonymous witness, "Jane," who dated him from 2021 to 2024, accused him of forcing her to take drugs and have "freak-offs." Another witness, "Mia," who worked for Combs as a personal assistant and executive, claimed he physically assaulted and raped her during her employment. A former stylist testified about witnessing Combs's violence toward Ventura.