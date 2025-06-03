Ed Sheeran's 'Sapphire' teaser stars SRK & Arijit Singh
What's the story
British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran recently shared a glimpse into his trip to India on Instagram. The post featured Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and singer Arijit Singh, along with a visit to the sets of SS Rajamouli's Baahubali.
In one video, Khan can be seen singing the signature line of Sheeran's forthcoming single Sapphire. The post also showed Singh sipping coffee on a barge with Sheeran.
Cultural exchange
Sheeran's 'Sapphire' is set to release on Thursday
Sheeran's post also showed him singing in Hindi, while flaunting a Punjabi tattoo, and playing traditional Indian instruments.
He was further seen filming a video as college students danced to the track.
The post was captioned "Sapphire dumpington," with Sheeran expressing his enjoyment of these experiences during his visit.
Sapphire is set to release on Thursday.
Reunion
Sheeran's previous meeting with Khan
This isn't the first time Sheeran and Khan have met.
Last year, they also grooved to Deewangi Deewangi from Om Shanti Om and imitated Khan's signature pose. Their camaraderie was widely appreciated by fans on social media.
The singer also staged a private performance for Khan at his Mannat bungalow in Mumbai last year.
Sheeran's upcoming single Sapphire is the third release from his forthcoming album Play. The album follows the success of his recent singles Old Phone and Azizam.