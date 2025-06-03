What's the story

British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran recently shared a glimpse into his trip to India on Instagram. The post featured Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and singer Arijit Singh, along with a visit to the sets of SS Rajamouli's Baahubali.

In one video, Khan can be seen singing the signature line of Sheeran's forthcoming single Sapphire. The post also showed Singh sipping coffee on a barge with Sheeran.