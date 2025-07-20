The next-gen iPad Pro models will use the speedier M5 chip

Apple's upcoming iPad Pro models to feature dual front cameras

By Akash Pandey 09:57 pm Jul 20, 202509:57 pm

What's the story

Apple's upcoming iPad Pro models are expected to sport two front-facing cameras, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman revealed that the new iPad Pro models will be powered by an M5 chip and come with both portrait and landscape cameras on the front. This would allow users to take photos and make video calls without having to adjust the device's orientation.