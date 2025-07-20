Apple's upcoming iPad Pro models to feature dual front cameras
What's the story
Apple's upcoming iPad Pro models are expected to sport two front-facing cameras, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman revealed that the new iPad Pro models will be powered by an M5 chip and come with both portrait and landscape cameras on the front. This would allow users to take photos and make video calls without having to adjust the device's orientation.
Device evolution
Current models have a single front camera
The current iPad Pro models, which are powered by an M4 chip, come with a single front camera meant for landscape use. The new design will provide more flexibility to users. The last major upgrade for the iPad Pro was an OLED display and a thinner design introduced in 2024.
Launch timeline
New models expected around September-October
Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had previously reported that iPad Pro models with an M5 chip would go into mass production in the second half of 2025. The current iPad Pro models were launched in May 2024. Apple usually updates its iPad Pro lineup on an 18-month cycle, so we could see the new models hit the market around September or October this year.