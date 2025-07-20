India planning space station by 2035, Moon landing by 2040

The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has announced ambitious plans for the coming decades. The organization's Chairman, V. Narayanan, revealed that India will have its own space station by 2035 and independently land an astronaut on the Moon and bring them back to Earth by 2040. He made these announcements during his address at the Indian Institute of Information Technology, Design and Manufacturing (IIITDM) convocation ceremony.

Progress report Progress in space exploration Narayanan highlighted the massive progress India has made in space exploration, starting from a 17-meter rocket that could carry just 35kg to building rockets as tall as 40-story buildings with payload capacities of up to 74,000kg. He said the Aditya mission has made India one of four countries to launch satellites for studying the Sun and provided valuable data for scientists worldwide.

Upcoming missions Gearing up for a Venus orbiter mission Narayanan also noted that ISRO has successfully conducted a docking experiment this year, making India one of the few countries capable of such advanced space maneuvers. He said India is gearing up for a Venus orbiter mission and is in the process of launching multiple rockets and satellites with strong participation from several start-ups in the space sector.