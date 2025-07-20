India planning space station by 2035, Moon landing by 2040
What's the story
The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has announced ambitious plans for the coming decades. The organization's Chairman, V. Narayanan, revealed that India will have its own space station by 2035 and independently land an astronaut on the Moon and bring them back to Earth by 2040. He made these announcements during his address at the Indian Institute of Information Technology, Design and Manufacturing (IIITDM) convocation ceremony.
Progress report
Progress in space exploration
Narayanan highlighted the massive progress India has made in space exploration, starting from a 17-meter rocket that could carry just 35kg to building rockets as tall as 40-story buildings with payload capacities of up to 74,000kg. He said the Aditya mission has made India one of four countries to launch satellites for studying the Sun and provided valuable data for scientists worldwide.
Upcoming missions
Gearing up for a Venus orbiter mission
Narayanan also noted that ISRO has successfully conducted a docking experiment this year, making India one of the few countries capable of such advanced space maneuvers. He said India is gearing up for a Venus orbiter mission and is in the process of launching multiple rockets and satellites with strong participation from several start-ups in the space sector.
National goals
ISRO's work will help Modi's goal of Viksit Bharat
Narayanan asserted that ISRO's work will also help Prime Minister Narendra Modi's goal of a Viksit Bharat (developed India). He emphasized the phenomenal growth of India's space program from humble beginnings, where rockets were carried on bicycles, to its current global prominence. "By 2040, India will be on par with any other country in the field of space technology," Narayanan said.