What's the story

On the opening day of the World Audio Visual Entertainment Summit (WAVES) on Thursday, Shah Rukh Khan praised his Pathaan co-star Deepika Padukone's role as a mother.

The event, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Jio Convention Centre in Mumbai, was attended by industry stalwarts such as Rajinikanth, Mohanlal, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt.

In a conversation with Karan Johar, Khan expressed his belief that Padukone's upcoming role as a mother would be her best yet.