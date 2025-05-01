SRK thinks 'mom Deepika' is her most iconic role yet
What's the story
On the opening day of the World Audio Visual Entertainment Summit (WAVES) on Thursday, Shah Rukh Khan praised his Pathaan co-star Deepika Padukone's role as a mother.
The event, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Jio Convention Centre in Mumbai, was attended by industry stalwarts such as Rajinikanth, Mohanlal, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt.
In a conversation with Karan Johar, Khan expressed his belief that Padukone's upcoming role as a mother would be her best yet.
SRK's statement
'Think she's really, really going to be a wonderful mother'
During the session The Journey: From Outsider to Ruler, Khan said, "I think the role that she (Padukone) is going to play the best, Inshaallah, is that of a mother now with Dua."
"I think she is really, really going to be a wonderful mother."
Well, looks like Khan is pretty confident about friend Padukone's ability to embrace motherhood.
Twitter Post
Catch what he said here
Shah Rukh Khan says Deepika Padukone will be a very good mother ❤️#ShahRukhKhan #DeepikaPadukone #WAVESummit pic.twitter.com/BAU3oHOUoC— Shah Rukh Khan Warriors FAN Club (@TeamSRKWarriors) May 1, 2025
Summit inauguration
PM Modi inaugurated WAVES 2025; discussed Indian cinema's global reach
Inaugurating the WAVES 2025 summit, PM Modi emphasized the global reach of Indian cinema.
He said that Indian films release in 100+ countries and that the international audience not only watches but also attempts to comprehend them.
The Prime Minister spoke about the OTT industry's astronomical growth in India, adding, "India has seen 10x growth in the OTT industry."
He also invited global creators to come and make India their "playground."
Star-studded event
WAVES 2025: A gathering of industry stalwarts and global dignitaries
The four-day WAVES 2025 at the Jio World Convention Centre is a star-studded affair.
Among the guests are Amitabh Bachchan, Chiranjeevi, Hema Malini, Akshay Kumar, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ektaa Kapoor, and Bhushan Kumar.
Maverick director SS Rajamouli, along with AR Rahman, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Allu Arjun, Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Shahid Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Atlee, Riteish Deshmukh, Zoya Akhtar, Vijay Devarakonda, and Netflix chief Ted Sarandos will also be present.