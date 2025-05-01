WAVES: PM Modi invites global creators to India's 'Orange Economy'
What's the story
Addressing the inaugural WAVES 2025 in Mumbai, Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored the importance of India's creative and cultural industries in fuelling future growth.
He unveiled the idea of an "Orange Economy," which he said is "rooted in content, creativity, and culture."
Modi said that this sector will be a major contributor to India's GDP in the upcoming days.
Global reach
PM Modi highlighted India's global impact in entertainment
Modi emphasized India's growing impact on the worldwide content and entertainment economy.
He noted that Indian films have reached audiences around the world, and Indian Over-The-Top (OTT) platforms have grown exponentially, growing tenfold over the last few years.
"Screens are becoming micro, but messages are becoming macro," he noted.
Invitation
He urged global creators to 'make India their content playground'
Further, Modi invited global investors and content creators to "make India their content playground."
The Prime Minister noted that the world is seeking new ways of storytelling, and India has a wealth of timeless stories that are globally relevant.
Noting that humans should not become robots, he stressed that this can be achieved only if people stay connected emotionally and uphold sensitivity. And, Modi added, this can happen through music, dance, and art.
Government backing
He reassured creators of government support
Reassuring creators of the government's support, PM Modi highlighted global market opportunities such as the $430 billion global animation market, which is set to double in the next decade.
He also emphasized the potential of the live concert industry in India, saying the country is quickly becoming a hot destination for music festivals and other live immersive experiences.
Twitter Post
Catch his opening note here
LIVE: PM Narendra Modi at Jio World Convention Centre | WAVES 2025 https://t.co/zEVFWL6CZY— WAVES India (@WAVESummitIndia) May 1, 2025