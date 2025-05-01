'Government matter': Jackie Shroff breaks silence on Pakistani actor ban
What's the story
Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff and illustrious singer Shaan have publicly criticized the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, which led to the death of 26 tourists on April 22.
Speaking to reporters at WAVES, Shroff offered his condolences to the bereaved families, saying, "My sincere sympathies to the families of those slain in the Pahalgam attack. The entire country is in grief."
Along with this, he also spoke on the Pakistani actors' social media account ban.
Twitter Post
Here's what Shroff said
#WATCH | Mumbai | Actor Jackie Shroff attends WAVES 2025—World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit 2025. He says, " It is a great opportunity for the world to unite.— ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2025
It is organised by PMModi."
"I pay my tributes to the families of the Pahalgam terror attack victims. Everyone… pic.twitter.com/92T4SYxgZJ
Unity
Shroff emphasized unity in the face of tragedy
Shroff stressed the need for us to remain united in such tragic times.
"We want people to come together, yet why is there conflict? Why are innocent people suffering?"
Regarding the blacklisted Pakistani actors, he said, "This is government's matter and we do not want to stir up controversy. I believe it's better not to interfere, and in such cases, it is essential to keep some space."
Resilience
Shaan underscored resilience in the face of terror
Meanwhile, Shaan also shared sadness over the tragic incident but highlighted the importance of being strong in the face of such adversity.
He said, "I am really thrilled and enthusiastic about the WAVES. We will all have such a great platform to express our thoughts."
"Of course, it has broken our hearts, and there is a lot of love and sorrow for the victims, but that is what they want, to halt things, but we will not let that happen."
Summit
WAVES 2025 to proceed despite attack
Despite the recent attack, WAVES 2025 will go ahead as scheduled.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the event, which is being touted as the biggest gathering of the media and entertainment industries.
Mumbai will be the permanent host for this conference, similar to the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos for the business and economics sectors.
The first day will see a high-profile panel discussion, which will include celebrities like Hema Malini, Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Akshay Kumar, and many more.