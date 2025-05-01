What's the story

Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff and illustrious singer Shaan have publicly criticized the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, which led to the death of 26 tourists on April 22.

Speaking to reporters at WAVES, Shroff offered his condolences to the bereaved families, saying, "My sincere sympathies to the families of those slain in the Pahalgam attack. The entire country is in grief."

Along with this, he also spoke on the Pakistani actors' social media account ban.