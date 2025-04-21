Who is Naomi Janumala—Johnny Lever's niece taking over global fashion
What's the story
Indian-origin model Naomi Janumala is taking the global fashion industry by storm.
Despite battling colorism back in India, Janumala has made a name for herself abroad, walking for top brands such as Burberry.
She is the niece of legendary Indian comedian Johnny Lever and the daughter of stand-up comedian Jimmy Moses Janumala.
However, Janumala has climbed the ladder of success on her own and not relied on her family's comedic legacy.
Career progression
Janumala's journey from Mumbai to international runways
Janumala started modeling in Mumbai at 16. But she was discouraged by the Indian fashion industry, frequently facing discrimination because of her skin tone.
"Even when I was booked and busy, I wouldn't feel the best about myself," she once told a leading website.
Janumala also revealed how makeup artists used products intended for fairer models.
In 2017, she resolved to move abroad, a major turning point in her career.
Personal journey
Janumala's unique identity in the fashion industry
Despite being often addressed as "Johnny Lever's niece" in India, Janumala is proud of her individuality.
Janumala's big break came when she became the face of Rihanna's Fenty Beauty campaign.
In an interview, she said, "I got the Fenty campaign because of my efforts, not because I'm someone's niece," as quoted by TOI.
Industry influence
'Burberry likes me best with absolutely no makeup'
Janumala's unique look and natural features have been embraced by global fashion houses.
In 2023, she walked the runway at the Burberry Summer Showcase during London Fashion Week, proudly showcasing her natural skin and textured hair.
"Burberry likes me best with absolutely no makeup and my natural hair - that alone says a lot," she shared, highlighting the acceptance she has found outside of India.