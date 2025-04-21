What's the story

Indian-origin model Naomi Janumala is taking the global fashion industry by storm.

Despite battling colorism back in India, Janumala has made a name for herself abroad, walking for top brands such as Burberry.

She is the niece of legendary Indian comedian Johnny Lever and the daughter of stand-up comedian Jimmy Moses Janumala.

However, Janumala has climbed the ladder of success on her own and not relied on her family's comedic legacy.