5 celebrity-inspired ways to style trench coats
What's the story
From functionality to style, trench coats have been a staple in fashion for decades.
When celebrities take on this classic piece, they often set trends with their unique takes, making it the most versatile addition to any wardrobe.
From casual outings to red carpet events, trench coats can be styled in a myriad of ways that reflect personal flair while remaining timeless.
Here are some celebrity-inspired methods to elevate your trench coat game.
Effortless chic
Layering with casual outfits
We all know how pairing a trench coat with casual attire is a favorite among celebrities.
A simple combination of jeans and a T-shirt can instantly be elevated by adding a trench coat.
The look is ideal for running errands or meeting friends for coffee, giving you an effortless yet chic appearance.
Opt for neutral colors like beige or khaki to keep the ensemble understated and versatile.
Defined silhouette
Belted elegance
We often see celebrities wearing belts to highlight their waistlines while wearing trench coats.
Cinching the waist with a belt gives them a more defined silhouette adding that element of sophistication to the outfit.
This trick works brilliantly over dresses or skirts giving them an elegant touch perfect for formal occasions or business meetings.
Statement pieces
Bold colors and patterns
While classic trench coats are available in neutral tones, most celebs go for bold colors and patterns to make a statement.
Bright hues like red or blue can instantly add some vibrancy to your look, while patterns like plaid or stripes bring in a whole new level of visual interest.
This way, you get to express yourself, while maintaining the classic structure of a trench.
Unique combinations
Mixing textures and fabrics
Experimenting with different textures and fabrics is another way celebrities give their trench coats a unique twist.
Pairing leather boots with cotton trenches or silk scarves with woolen ones creates interesting contrasts.
These contrasts catch attention without overpowering the outfit's simplicity.
This way, you get to play around with materials already available in your wardrobe.
Finishing touches
Accessorizing smartly
Accessories play an indispensable part in completing any trench coat outfit, as we have seen in celebrity trends across occasions around the world.
Hats such as fedoras add flair during colder months, while sunglasses give the illusion of mystery on sunnier days.
Scarves bring warmth when needed too!