What's the story

From functionality to style, trench coats have been a staple in fashion for decades.

When celebrities take on this classic piece, they often set trends with their unique takes, making it the most versatile addition to any wardrobe.

From casual outings to red carpet events, trench coats can be styled in a myriad of ways that reflect personal flair while remaining timeless.

Here are some celebrity-inspired methods to elevate your trench coat game.