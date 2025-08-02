The company is on track to meet its target of selling 15 million units by March 2026

Nintendo sells 6M+ units of Switch 2 but demand outstrips supply

Nintendo has announced that it sold 5.82 million units of its latest gaming console, the Switch 2, in less than four weeks and over six million units by July 25. The company is on track to meet its target of selling 15 million units by March 2026. If achieved, this would mean that the Switch 2 would surpass the original Switch's sales record in a much shorter time frame.