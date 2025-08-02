Nintendo sells 6M+ units of Switch 2 but demand outstrips supply
What's the story
Nintendo has announced that it sold 5.82 million units of its latest gaming console, the Switch 2, in less than four weeks and over six million units by July 25. The company is on track to meet its target of selling 15 million units by March 2026. If achieved, this would mean that the Switch 2 would surpass the original Switch's sales record in a much shorter time frame.
Production boost
Demand exceeds supply
Despite the impressive sales figures, Nintendo has admitted that demand is exceeding supply in several regions. The company has vowed to ramp up production as soon as possible. Along with hardware sales, Nintendo also witnessed strong software sales for the Switch 2. A total of 8.67 million units were sold during this period, thanks to bundles like Mario Kart World and Donkey Kong Bananza as well as third-party titles.
Software success
24M games for the original Switch also sold
The company's latest earnings report also revealed that it sold 24.4 million games for the original Switch, mostly due to backward compatibility with previous Switch titles on the new console. Nintendo's strong sales of the Switch 2 and its software helped double the company's revenue from last year to ¥572.3 billion (approximately $3.8 billion) with a profit of around $378 million. Despite tariff concerns, Nintendo still expects to generate $12.6B in revenue for its fiscal year ending March 2026.