Starbucks to close its mobile pickup-only stores amid strategy shift

By Akash Pandey 05:13 pm Aug 02, 202505:13 pm

Starbucks has announced plans to close or revamp up to 90 of its mobile order-only stores in the US by 2026. The decision comes as part of a broader strategy to reassess its North American portfolio and ensure the right coffeehouses are in place for profitability and customer experience. The move marks a departure from the company's initial focus on quick-service outlets in high-traffic areas such as airports and city centers.