Anthropic surpasses OpenAI as top AI provider for enterprises

Anthropic has emerged as the leading provider of enterprise-grade AI large language models (LLMs) as of mid-2025. According to a report by Menlo Ventures, a prominent early-stage venture capital firm and Anthropic investor, Anthropic has captured 32% of enterprise usage. This is much higher than OpenAI 's share of 25%. Google comes third with 20%, followed by Meta at 9%.

Market share Claude Sonnet, Opus drive $3B annual recurring revenue Anthropic's rapid rise in the enterprise AI space can be attributed to its Claude Sonnet and Claude Opus models. These models have been instrumental in driving the company's growth, which has been nothing short of phenomenal. AI Magazine noted that "Anthropic has established itself as the premier enterprise AI company through its Claude family of LLMs, achieving remarkable 1,000% year-over-year growth to reach $3 billion in annual recurring revenue."

Market dominance Anthropic's models also lead code generation market Anthropic's models have also taken the lead in the code generation market. Despite concerns over the quality of AI-generated code, more developers are using these tools than ever before. Claude now holds a whopping 42% of the market share in this domain, double that of OpenAI's share at 21%. This is a major factor behind Anthropic's success as an enterprise LLM provider.

Training strategy Unique training method and step-by-step problem-solving approach Anthropic employs a unique method called reinforcement learning with verifiable rewards (RLVR) to train its LLMs. This technique involves giving clear, binary feedback on the model's output, which works particularly well for programming AI tools. The company has also pioneered LLMs that take step-by-step approaches to problem-solving and use external tools for data retrieval, thereby improving their responses over time.