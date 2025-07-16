Two more OpenAI researchers jump ship to Meta's AI lab

Along with Wei, another OpenAI researcher Hyung Won Chung is also likely to join Meta. Both researchers have worked on similar projects at OpenAI, including deep research, with Chung specifically working on the company's o1 model. Their work primarily focuses on reasoning and agents. Wei and Chung have a close working relationship, which could be a factor in their potential move to Meta's superintelligence lab.

Recruitment war

Meta and OpenAI are both trying to outmaneuver each other

Meta has been aggressively recruiting top AI talent, offering up to $300 million over four years. The company's CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently shared a memo detailing a new plan for its AI efforts and the superintelligence team. Most of the new hires were from OpenAI. However, OpenAI is also fighting back in this recruitment war, having just hired four high-ranking engineers from Tesla, xAI, and Meta last week.